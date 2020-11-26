UrduPoint.com
All Steps Being Taken To Protect Lives, Properties Of Masses: RPO

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:52 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wsaeem Ahmed Khan said that protection of lives and properties of the masses was top priority of the police and all steps were being taken for this purpose

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wsaeem Ahmed Khan said that protection of lives and properties of the masses was top priority of the police and all steps were being taken for this purpose.

Presiding over a meeting to review law and order situation here on Thursday, RPO Waseem Ahmed Khan said that no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He said that police striving hard to maintain law and order situation in the region. He directed officers concerned to launch comprehensive crackdown against proclaimed offenders, court absconders, drug peddlers and other criminals in their respective areas in order to control crime.

He added that crime ratio can be decreased more by improving patrolling. He directed officers to keep vigil on criminals and put them behind the bars. He asked officers to maintain complete record of the police stations and ensure best cleanliness arrangements there.

The regional police officer warned officers that strict legal action would be taken against officers involved in misuse of power, illegal arrest of any one and death of arrested persons in police station due to torture. He also directed officers to follow coronavirus SoP in their respective police stations.

