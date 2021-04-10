UrduPoint.com
All Steps Taken To Make NA-75 By-election Fair, Free And Safe: Commissioner

Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:29 PM

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman has said that all possible steps have been taken to make NA-75 by-elections safe, transparent, free and fair and all candidates, media and election observers are also confirming its transparency

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman has said that all possible steps have been taken to make NA-75 by-elections safe, transparent, free and fair and all candidates, media and election observers are also confirming its transparency.

He said no complaints of rioting, disorder and bullying had been received from anywhere, and law-enforcement agencies and the district administration had maintained peace.

Talking to the media during his visit to a polling station of Government Girls Post-graduate College, Daska, he said that the election process was completely peaceful and the difficult task had been accomplished by a well coordinated and team efforts of all agencies, especially the Election Commission, Rangers, the district administration and other departments.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani and other officers.

He said sensitive polling stations were closely monitored and immediate steps were taken on receipt of minor complaints from different quarters and all institutions were engaged in discharging their duties with complete impartiality. He was thankful to the media representatives who also confirmed the transparency of the election process.

Later, the commissioner also visited the Media Coordination Center at the Civil Club Daska and inquired about the well-being of the representatives of print and electronic media there.

The media representatives also thanked commissioner Gujranwala for taking special interest in providing facilities at the Media Coordination Center.

