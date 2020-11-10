UrduPoint.com
All Steps To Be Taken For Progress Of Radio Pakistan: Senator Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday assured that all possible steps would be taken for progress and improvement of Radio Pakistan as it was voice of the nation.

During a visit to Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation here, he said institutions were destroyed in the past with the wrong policies and illegal appointments.

Director General Radio Pakistan Ambreen Jan briefed the minister about the present situation of Radio Pakistan.

The minister met the representatives of sacked employees of Radio Pakistan in the presence of DG Radio and other officials.

The representatives of employees informed the minister about their viewpoint.

The minister said, "We have to differentiate between the employees who work and those who do not work." Complete facts and figures regarding the sacked employees would be brought forth, he added.

The minister said decision regarding the sacked employees would be taken while keeping in view rules and regulations and merit.

He said no political government wanted to deprive the employees of their jobs, adding the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to strengthen the institutions and protect and create jobs.

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister

More Stories From Pakistan

