All steps under way for planting more trees: PHA Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ijaz Hussain Janjua has said that all steps were being taken for making tree plantation campaign a success.

He expressed these views while planting saplings at various green-belts and parks, here on Thursday.

He said that they were striving to plant maximum trees on green-belts and added that campaign could not be made a success without people's support.

MPA Zaheer-ud-Din Alezai said on the occasion that the government was taking practical steps for promotion of tree plantation.

Saplings were planted at Naqshband, Eidgah, Shamsabad green-belts and Peer Khursheed Colony park. Saplings were also distributed among masses.