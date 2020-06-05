UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Steps Under Way To Curb Its COVID-19 Spread: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 06:41 PM

All steps under way to curb its COVID-19 spread: commissioner

The divisional commissioner has said that the government is taking all anti-coronavirus measures to control the spread of disease and people should adopt all preventive measures for safety from the virus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The divisional commissioner has said that the government is taking all anti-coronavirus measures to control the spread of disease and people should adopt all preventive measures for safety from the virus.

He was addressing an anti-coronavirus seminar at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium, held under the aegis of District education Authority here Friday.

He appealed to clerics to sensitise people about the preventive measures from their platform, as only precautions were a way to stay safe from the infection.

He said that today every person should play his role to get rid of the pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Ali Ahmed Sian highlighted the aspects of the awareness seminar and said that people from different walks of life were called in the seminar which aimed at creating awareness among people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Dr Saeed Ashraf Cheema and others also spoke.

Related Topics

Education Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan All From Government

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof retains captaincy till 20202 cricket ..

23 minutes ago

Etihad Airways lands in Cuba for first time, addin ..

60 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Brazilian FM review bilateral ..

60 minutes ago

Sufficient wheat reserves available: Syed Fakhar I ..

1 minute ago

AAC visit petrol pumps, takes notice of over charg ..

1 minute ago

French Police Ban Two George Floyd Protests Near U ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.