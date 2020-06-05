All steps under way to curb its COVID-19 spread: commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The divisional commissioner has said that the government is taking all anti-coronavirus measures to control the spread of disease and people should adopt all preventive measures for safety from the virus.

He was addressing an anti-coronavirus seminar at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium, held under the aegis of District education Authority here Friday.

He appealed to clerics to sensitise people about the preventive measures from their platform, as only precautions were a way to stay safe from the infection.

He said that today every person should play his role to get rid of the pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Ali Ahmed Sian highlighted the aspects of the awareness seminar and said that people from different walks of life were called in the seminar which aimed at creating awareness among people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Dr Saeed Ashraf Cheema and others also spoke.