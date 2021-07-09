All stranded overseas Pakistani to be brought back till July 20: NA told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday informed the National Assembly that all stranded Overseas Pakistani would be brought back to country till July 20.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister said that special flights were being operated for bringing back stranded Overseas Pakistani in Europe, Paris, UK, middle East and other countries due to COVID-19 restriction.

Terming the overseas Pakistani great asset, he said that they sent record over $ 29 billion remittance during the last fiscal year.

He said the government was well aware about the difficulties of the Overseas Pakistani due to COVID-19 restriction. The Prime Minister has also issued special directives to facilitate the overseas Pakistani, he added.

He said international flights were restricted to 20 per cent due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on our request, allowed 40 per cent international flights, he added.

The minister said that a proposal has been sent to NCOC for further relaxation of 60-70 per cent of Overseas Pakistani could be airlifted before Eidul Azha and they could celebrate Eid with their families.

He said special PIA flights were being operated for bringing back Pakistani from Middle East. As many as 54,116 overseas Pakistani have been brought back so far to Pakistan through 290 special flights, he added.

The Minister said special arrangements were also made to bring back Pakistani from London, Manchester and Paris.