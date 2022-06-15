UrduPoint.com

All Students, Staff To Be Vaccinated Against Hepatitis B Virus: VC Shahana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, Women University Swabi Prof. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi on Wednesday announced to vaccinate all the staff and students of the university against Hepatitis B virus.

The VC said that the vaccination program would be completed in four steps program, initially blood screening to look for Hep-B antibodies followed by step second of first vaccination does and blood screening, second vaccination dose and blood screening ending with third vaccination dose and final blood screening to confirm the presence of antibodies against Hep-B virus.

She announced this in seminar under title "Impact of environment on the diversity of infectious diseases" and "Current prevailing diseases of Pakistan" which was jointly organized by Department of Public Health and Informatics and Department of Microbiology and Molecular Biotechnology.

She discussed in detail about common infectious diseases including Hepatitis, Cholera, Typhoid, Covid-19 and many others.

VC Shahana emphasized on the role of social distancing and to follow the SOPs, personal hygiene and healthy diet.

She emphasized to organize a series of such seminars in future as to talk about all infectious diseases in one talk it was not possible and also that we should organize seasonal seminars on the infectious diseases.

On the occasion Dr Madiha Khalid, Assistant Prof. in the department of Public Health and Nutrition, University of Haripur said about the most prevalent diseases of Pakistan with special emphasize on the polio, its prevalence, vaccination, booster doses and also motivated students on how to advocate and aware people in their surrounding about the polio disease.

