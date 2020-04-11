UrduPoint.com
All Suspected Patients Of Coronavirus At DHQ Parachinar Discharged: DC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 05:27 PM

All the suspected patients of coronavirus admitted in District Headquarter (DHQ) hospital Parachinar have been discharged after their tests were found negative

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :All the suspected patients of coronavirus admitted in District Headquarter (DHQ) hospital Parachinar have been discharged after their tests were found negative.

Deputy Commissioner Kurrum tribal district, Shah Fahad told media persons here that these patients have spent 15 days in the hospital isolation ward and were discharged after their negative coronavirus test.

He advised people to stay homes and adopt all precautionary measures notified by the Government from time to time to defeat coronavirus.

More Stories From Pakistan

