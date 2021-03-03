All tactics of PDM to fail in Senate elctions: Senator Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Central leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesdays said that the justice will win in senate election today and all tactics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will fail

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Central leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesdays said that the justice will win in senate election today and all tactics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will fail.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that opposition parties had never won the elections without corrupt practices.

He hoped that today is the day of victory and it will be the victory of Pakistan.

He said that corrupt mafia and traders of conscience would be defeated in Senate elections.