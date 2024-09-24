Open Menu

All Teachers Association Delegation Called On Governor Kundi, Assures Fully Support

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 07:30 PM

All Teachers Association delegation called on Governor Kundi, assures fully support

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A delegation of All Teachers Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor's House.

The delegation, led by President Mian Faik Zada Kakakhel, discussed various educational issues and challenges faced by teachers in the province.

During the meeting, the delegation raised concerns about the state of educational institutions, demands for salary and benefits increases, the impact of pension reforms, and other related issues.

Governor Kundi assured the delegation that promoting peace, women's empowerment, and youth engagement are among his top priorities, and that appropriate measures would be taken to address teachers' issues at the Federal level.

He emphasized that teachers are the architects of the nation and mentioned that provincial assembly member Ahmad Karim Kundi of PPP would play a role in supporting these concerns.

Ahmad Karim Kundi expressed his full support for the teaching community during the meeting.

The All Teachers Association officials appreciated the Governor's interest and commitment to education.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in a meeting with Shazia Tahmas, General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women’s Wing, at the Governor House assured fully support.

The discussion focused on the importance of women's social development and the protection of their rights.

Governor Kundi emphasized that women are the backbone of any society's progress and that without their welfare, no nation can advance.

He praised the PPP for its commitment to addressing women's issues and highlighted the party's proactive and constructive measures for women's rights.

He assured continued support for the empowerment and development of women, pledging that the party would take significant steps to enhance their economic and social status.

Shazia Tahmas underscored the PPP's efforts in empowering women, particularly in education, health, and employment opportunities. She commended Governor Kundi for his role in promoting women's empowerment in the province.

Similarly, Misbahuddin, the President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Peshawar Division, and former provincial minister Ziaullah Afridi called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House.

The meeting focused on the political situation in the Peshawar Division and organizational matters within the party.

Governor Kundi assured Misbahuddin that no effort would be spared in addressing the concerns of party workers.

He emphasized that the Governor House is a public space, always open to the people and party workers.

Kundi expressed his commitment to fulfilling the trust placed in him by the party leadership and promised to work diligently to meet their expectations.

APP/ash

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Provincial Assembly Progress Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party Women Afridi All Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

2 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

3 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

4 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

5 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

5 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

5 hours ago
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

7 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

7 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan