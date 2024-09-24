All Teachers Association delegation called on Governor Kundi, assures fully support

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A delegation of All Teachers Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor's House.

The delegation, led by President Mian Faik Zada Kakakhel, discussed various educational issues and challenges faced by teachers in the province.

During the meeting, the delegation raised concerns about the state of educational institutions, demands for salary and benefits increases, the impact of pension reforms, and other related issues.

Governor Kundi assured the delegation that promoting peace, women's empowerment, and youth engagement are among his top priorities, and that appropriate measures would be taken to address teachers' issues at the Federal level.

He emphasized that teachers are the architects of the nation and mentioned that provincial assembly member Ahmad Karim Kundi of PPP would play a role in supporting these concerns.

Ahmad Karim Kundi expressed his full support for the teaching community during the meeting.

The All Teachers Association officials appreciated the Governor's interest and commitment to education.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in a meeting with Shazia Tahmas, General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women’s Wing, at the Governor House assured fully support.

The discussion focused on the importance of women's social development and the protection of their rights.

Governor Kundi emphasized that women are the backbone of any society's progress and that without their welfare, no nation can advance.

He praised the PPP for its commitment to addressing women's issues and highlighted the party's proactive and constructive measures for women's rights.

He assured continued support for the empowerment and development of women, pledging that the party would take significant steps to enhance their economic and social status.

Shazia Tahmas underscored the PPP's efforts in empowering women, particularly in education, health, and employment opportunities. She commended Governor Kundi for his role in promoting women's empowerment in the province.

Similarly, Misbahuddin, the President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Peshawar Division, and former provincial minister Ziaullah Afridi called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House.

The meeting focused on the political situation in the Peshawar Division and organizational matters within the party.

Governor Kundi assured Misbahuddin that no effort would be spared in addressing the concerns of party workers.

He emphasized that the Governor House is a public space, always open to the people and party workers.

Kundi expressed his commitment to fulfilling the trust placed in him by the party leadership and promised to work diligently to meet their expectations.

APP/ash