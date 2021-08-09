UrduPoint.com

All Teaching, Non-teaching Staff Be Vaccinated In Province Before Opening Of Schools

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:01 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :school education & Literacy Department (SELD), Sindh directed that all teaching and non-teaching staff should be vaccinated before opening of schools in the province.

The notification revealed this which was issued here on Monday.

All concerned officials i.e.

Director Schools Education, District Education Officer and Director General Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions were directed to ensure compliance of these orders and vaccination of all the officers including teaching staff before opening of schools.

It was also directed to submit the report to this department, adding otherwise the salary of non-vaccinated officers including teaching and non-teaching staff would be stopped except the special persons who could not be vaccinated due to health issues or any disease.

