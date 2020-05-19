UrduPoint.com
All Telecom Operators Providing Uninterrupted Services To Their Consumers

Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:43 PM

All telecom operators providing uninterrupted services to their consumers

All telecom operators including Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) and Local Loop (LL) operators were providing uninterrupted telecom services to consumers at their customer support centers, franchises and other outlets with the help of essential support staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :All telecom operators including Cellular mobile Operators (CMOs) and Local Loop (LL) operators were providing uninterrupted telecom services to consumers at their customer support centers, franchises and other outlets with the help of essential support staff.

Operators have been directed to advise their support staff for adopting necessary preventative measures against COVID-19 for themselves and for customers, said news release.

Federal and provincial government authorities have been requested to facilitate service providers in their logistics and maintenance services.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) remains committed to ensuring that the public receives reliable, uninterrupted services.

In the wake of coronavirus issue, PTA will continue to monitor the situation, providing the public with updates where necessary.

