UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Temporary Labour Employees To Be Regularized, Says Railways Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:54 PM

All temporary labour employees to be regularized, says railways minister

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that all temporary labour appointment (TLA) employees of railways will be regularized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that all temporary labour appointment (TLA) employees of railways will be regularized.

Addressing a press conference at PR Walton academy on Friday, he said that all-out efforts were being made for ensuring maximum improvement in the department. He said that PC-1 of Main Line-1 (ML-1) had been submitted.

He said his desire was to make Walton Academy a university.

The minister said that the tender for Main Line-2 (ML-2) would be opened on June 30. Sheikh Rashid said that after the ML-1 project, all railway track would be covered with fencing.

Responding to a question about recent train accident, he said that a report regarding the incident would come by Saturday (tomorrow).

To another query, he said that unfortunately nobody spent a single penny for improvement of the Lahore railway station, adding that there were no toilets at the Lahore Cantt and Rawalpindi railway stations.

The PR minister said that railway stations around Lahore would be improved. He said, "What railway was earning was utilizing for betterment of the department." To a question, he said that Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were ready for signing a charter of economy with the ruling coalition.

The railways minister warned that those not delivering would be replaced with young officers.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Young Rashid Rawalpindi June All Labour

Recent Stories

Malaysian parliament likely to have Kashmir Parlia ..

19 seconds ago

Georgian Ruling Party Leader Talakvadze May Become ..

2 minutes ago

HIV prevalence survey to begin from July in prison ..

2 minutes ago

LCPR organizes first moot on Afghanistan in Bhurba ..

2 minutes ago

Effective security measures to be ensured during v ..

2 minutes ago

Dy Speaker KP PA annoyed over absence of administr ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.