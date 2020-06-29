All terrorists involved in PSX incident killed: Ijaz Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah Monday said all the terrorists involved in the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had been killed by the security forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah Monday said all the terrorists involved in the attack on pakistan stock exchange (psx) had been killed by the security forces.

In a video message, after the incident, he said, "As per the initial reports all the terrorists had been killed by the security forces in exchange of firing while four people of law enforcing agencies also embraced martyrdom in the incident.

" He said that law enforcement agencies and Rangers had cordoned off the areas and the building will be cleared soon.

He said, "I assure that the security forces and intelligence agencies have eliminated the terrorists and their bases in the past and this time too they will be eliminated."He said that investigation of the incident had been started and the government would soon reach to the mastermind of the terrorists.