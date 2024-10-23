All the democratic forces are united for the survival of democracy: Khuhro

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) President of Pakistan People's Party Sindh Nisar Khuhro has said in his statement on Wednesday on the occasion of the 13th death anniversary of Madher-e-Jamhoorat Begum Nusrat Bhutto that today is a day of devotion and devotion in the whole of Sindh.

Being celebrated with respect, he said that on this day, we pay tribute to her he said that we follow the her struggle for restoration of the democracy her and continued it.

He said that the services of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, the mother of democracy in the restoration of democracy, cannot be forgotten.

Begum Nusrat Bhutto fought the dictatorship bravely.

He said that we salute the sacrifices made by Begum Nusrat Bhutto for the sake of democracy.

He said that all the democratic forces are united for the survival of democracy, constitution, law and supremacy of the parliament and the non-democratic thinkers have always been defeated.

He said that the Bhutto family and the leadership of the People's Party sacrificed their lives in jail and today a social media leader is crying to get out of jail.

The approval of the 26th amendment is a victory for democratic forces and democracy.