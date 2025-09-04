All Theaters To Remain Closed On 12 Rabiul-Awwal
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Council of the Arts has issued a notification to close theaters across Punjab, including Lahore, on the occasion of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal (Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
The Punjab Council of the Arts has issued a notification to close theaters.
According to the notification, all theaters across Punjab, including Lahore, will now reopen from Sunday.
According to the notification, theaters across Punjab, including Lahore, will remain closed on Saturday, 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.
