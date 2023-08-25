Open Menu

All Theatres Of Lahore Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 05:00 PM

All theatres of Lahore sealed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration on Friday sealed all theatres of the provincial capital over violation of the rules.

On the special directives of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Naaz, Tamashil, Shama, Satara, Al-Falah and Mahfil theatres were sealed while Bari Theatre had been sealed a few days ago for violating the rules.

Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa had ordered sealing all the theatres after a surprise visit to Tamasil Theatre. He gave the orders after seeing the violation of laws and moral values during the visit.

