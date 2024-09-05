All Three Mpox Patients Recover: DG Public Health
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Director Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Irshad Roghani on Thursday informed that all the three patients affected by Mpox disease have recovered.
Dr Roghani said the patients belonging to Peshawar, Orakzai and Nowshera have totally recovered and no sign of the disease was detected among them.
He said a second test of PCR has also cleared the patients as healthful.
Roghani said the in time isolation of the Mpox patients averted the spread of the disease besides all precautionary measures were ensured during their treatment.
APP/vak
