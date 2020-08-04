UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Tourists Spots Closed, Says Commissioner Hazara

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:01 PM

All tourists spots closed, says Commissioner Hazara

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday informed all the tourists that on the special directive of the provincial government all the tourist places of Hazara Division including Galyat, Sugaran, Kagan, Naran and other areas were completely closed due to coronavirus

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday informed all the tourists that on the special directive of the provincial government all the tourist places of Hazara Division including Galyat, Sugaran, Kagan, Naran and other areas were completely closed due to coronavirus.

Talking to media men, he said, no tourists were being allowed to enter these areas which caused inconvenience to tourists and disrupts the flow of traffic. Therefore, the tourist was again requested to avoid visiting these areas and any kind of inconvenience, he informed.

Related Topics

Traffic Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures Board of Dire ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Deputy Ruler restructures &#039;Khorfakkan ..

3 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem restructures BoD of &#039;Ittih ..

3 minutes ago

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

11 minutes ago

India pushing the region to brink of war, AJK Pres ..

11 minutes ago

Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heigh ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.