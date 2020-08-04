All tourists spots closed, says Commissioner Hazara

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday informed all the tourists that on the special directive of the provincial government all the tourist places of Hazara Division including Galyat, Sugaran, Kagan, Naran and other areas were completely closed due to coronavirus

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday informed all the tourists that on the special directive of the provincial government all the tourist places of Hazara Division including Galyat, Sugaran, Kagan, Naran and other areas were completely closed due to coronavirus.

Talking to media men, he said, no tourists were being allowed to enter these areas which caused inconvenience to tourists and disrupts the flow of traffic. Therefore, the tourist was again requested to avoid visiting these areas and any kind of inconvenience, he informed.