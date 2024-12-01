All Traders Federation distributes warm clothing to orphans in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The All Traders Federation Abbottabad on Sunday continued its philanthropic efforts and visited the historic orphanage in Abbottabad to distribute warm clothing among children to help them combat the cold.

During the visit, the Federation distributed stitched warm clothes to over 50 children. Speaking on the occasion, President Malik Naeem Awan highlighted the importance of supporting orphans, emphasizing the great spiritual reward associated with this act of kindness.

He assured that the Federation would continue its mission to care for these children, treating them as their own, and called upon traders to actively participate in meeting the needs of the orphanage.

He also encouraged all citizens and traders to contribute towards the orphanage's operational expenses, underscoring the collective responsibility of the community.

The delegation was led by Patron-in-Chief Malik Saleem Khan, President Malik Naeem Awan, General Secretary Haji Mumtaz Khan, and Vice Presidents Waqas Hussain and Malik Ishtiaq Ahmed.