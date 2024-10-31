All Traders Federation Lauds DIG Initiatives Against Drugs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan Thursday met with representatives of the All Traders Federation Ali Asghar Group, led by President Saqib Khan Jadoon, to discuss ongoing efforts against drug proliferation, traffic management improvements, and maintaining peace in the region
The delegation praised the DIG for his active role in addressing these critical issues. In his remarks, DIG Tahir Ayub emphasized Abbottabad’s unique status in education, noting how certain anti-national elements have made unsuccessful attempts to introduce drugs into educational institutions.
He highlighted that the Abbottabad Police has taken rigorous action against such activities and assured that further efforts will continue to safeguard the city’s educational environment.
The DIG also expressed appreciation for the business community's support in maintaining peace during significant occasions such as Muharram and Rabi-ul-Awal. He recognized their commitment to assisting with public service initiatives led by the police and expressed optimism that this alliance would persist, reinforcing peace and public welfare across the region.
