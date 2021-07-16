UrduPoint.com
All Trains Booked, No Reservation Available On Eid Days

Fri 16th July 2021

All trains booked, no reservation available on Eid days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The seat booking/reservation has been completed in all trains running between Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore.

According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways on Friday, booking/reservation in up and down express trains running from different cities, including Lahore, has also been completed and closed.

The booking for Green Line, Khyber Mail, Tezgam, Allama Iqbal Express, Hazara Express, Awam Express, Karakoram Express, business Express, Shah Hussain Express, Millat Express and Bahauddin Zekeriya Express has been completed.

The department was considering a proposal to attach two additional coaches with regulartrains on Eid, the spokesperson said.

More Stories From Pakistan

