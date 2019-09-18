UrduPoint.com
All Trains Run As Per Schedule On Wednesday: Pakistan Railways Claims

Wed 18th September 2019 | 07:23 PM

The Pakistan Railways claimed on Wednesday that all trains had been regularised according to the schedule

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways claimed on Wednesday that all trains had been regularised according to the schedule.

According to PR spokesperson, almost all trains were running according to the schedule across the country.

However, 42-Down Karakuram Express for Karachi via Faisalabad was one hour and 15 minutes late as it was supposed to leave here at 4:00 pm but it left at 5:15 pm.

The spokesperson said that more improvement in the trains timetable would be ensured after improvement in the weather.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

