All trains to halt for one-minute at 1200 hrs to express solidarity with Kashmiris: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday announced that all trains of Pakistan Railways would observe one-minute halt at 1200 hours on August 30, to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), facing Indian forces' brutalities since August 5.

"As many as 138 trains will observe one-minute stop across the country, whether they will be at railway stations or on tracks, during 1200 hours to 1230 hours. National anthem and songs will be played to show solidarity with Kashmiris," the minister said in a video message.

On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to express solidarity with the struggle of Kashmiris people, he said the routine work would also remain suspended for half an hour from 1200 hours to 1230 hours at all the railway workshops, offices and stations.

Sheikh Rashid urged all the employees and labourers of Pakistan Railways to come out of their work places and gather in support of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as per resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council.

The minister said similar events would also be arranged at Lal Haveli to show solidarity with Kashmiris, which would continue from 1200 hours to 1700 hours.