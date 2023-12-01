Open Menu

All Type Of Security Force To Be Provided To ECP For Holding Free Elections: Bugti

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Friday said that all types of security forces would be provided to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), to hold free and fair elections in the country

ECP would have funds from the concerned finance department to complete the requirement of conducting general elections in Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on security threats to the political leaders, he said political party leaders didn’t have any threats including leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf but Fazal ur Rehman had security concerns.

We had provided security to Fazal ur Rehman during his trip to Quetta, he stated. In reply to a question about illegal Afghans, he said nearly 400,000 illegal persons had left Pakistan after the deadline.

There is no restriction to visit Pakistan for business or visit purposes but everyone should get a visa before coming to Pakistan, he said.

To a question about terrorism incidents reported in Pakistan, he said some illegal Afghan people have been found involved in criminal activities. Indian RAW always tried to sabotage the peaceful environment of Pakistani areas including Baluchistan, he said. Law enforcement agencies are fully alert to defeat terrorism in a befitting manner, he said.

About social media, he said there is a need to control the negative use of social media. To a question regarding PTI's role in the next elections, he said those who were found guilty of crimes against security institutions, didn’t have a soft corner for them.

More Stories From Pakistan