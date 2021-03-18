UrduPoint.com
All Units Of Islamabad Police To Get Separate Budget Allocations From Next Year, Says IG Islamabad

Under the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision all police units operating in the federal capital will get their separate budgetary allocations from the next fiscal year to strengthen investigation department as well as modernize the system, Inspector-General (IG) Islamabad Qazi Jamilur Rehman Thursday announced

Talking to a private news channel, he said improving investigation process was top most priority of PTI-led government, adding, the draft of amendment for equal budget allocation would be approved within next two weeks.

He explained that eradicating crime by improving the investigation system and speeding up the process of providing justice to the citizens is one of the top priorities of Islamabad Police.

He further said that Capital police is promoting the use of modern technology for prevention of crime and execution of investigation process as soon as possible while modern forensic science and Geo fencing were involved in investigation of serious crimes.

The Islamabad have continued to embrace digital technology through innovation to address public issues, besides improving the performance of the force.

The department has taken several historical initiatives like free registration of crime system, sense of security, community policing, E-desk establishing, training of force and SMS alerts for citizens, he added.

He said capital police will soon introduced an online service through SMS for updating their complainer citizens about its registered FIR without any hassle.

He said police is striving hard to secure the city and all out efforts will be made for safety and security of citizens, adding, More than 2.62 million valuables worth and 40 theft motorcars were recovered from robbery incidents in Islamabad.

Talking about e-desk in Super Market, he said Islamabad police have also introduced high tech e-police desk system for the registration of complaints without any human interaction in Super market.

In case of any untoward incident or mishap, the citizens can lodge reports there following which staff the police call centre would contact them for immediate redressal and to further guide them, he added.

He said more such E-desk would be established throughout the shopping centers in Islamabad where citizens during their shopping can easily lodge their complaints through E-desk system.

Repling to a question, he explained this system is totally based on technology and like ATM where citizens would have to scan their NIC or type NIC number on this system following which entire data would display and within next 5 minute citizens would get our officials response.

Moreover, he said that emergency phone number is also placed at E-desk and citizens can lodge complaints by calling the Police Call Centre as well.

