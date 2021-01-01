All units to be shifted to new tannery zone: chairman

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) ::Newly-elected chairman of Sialkot Tannery Zone Association Chaudhry Raza Munir has said work is under way on a tannery zone project to overcome the issue of environmental pollution in the city.

He was talking to a delegation, led by Vice Chairman SIAL [Sialkot International Airport Limited] Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, here on Friday.

The tannery zone chairman said that soon after completion of the project, all tanneries would start shifting to the Sialkot tannery zone from the city. He said that the production of international quality leather in the tannery zone would also enhance the quality of its products.

Higher exports would boost the country's foreign exchange, he added.

The members of the delegation presented Chaudhry Raza Munir with bouquets and congratulated him on being elected unopposed chairman of the association.

The delegation members included former chairman SIAL Mohammad Ashfaq Chaudhry, former vice chairman Naeem Yousuf, director SIAL Mohammad Javed Chaudhry, Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Faraz Akram Awan.

