All UVAS Campuses Express Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Sat 31st August 2019

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and all its campuses across Punjab organised rallies to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and all its campuses across Punjab organised rallies to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir, here on Friday.

Other campuses of UVAS including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary College (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus held protest rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Various activities including prayers for peace in Kashmir, wearing of black armbands against oppression and brutality of Indian forces against Indian-held Kashmiri people, playing of anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were part of the solidarity hour.

UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani led the rally while a large number of students from different departments of UVAS, faculty members and administrative staff participated in it.

The participants were waving flags of Pakistan and Kashmir and shouted slogans of "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan" and condemned bruatalities of Indian forces against Kashmiris.

The rally, starting from the VC Office, culminated at Outfall Road in front of UVAS main gate.

Dr Masood Rabbani, in his address, said that all Muslims were like a body and they feel the pain of oppressed people of Indian-held Kashmir. He said its a responsibility of the United Nations Organisation (UNO) to resolve the Kashmir issue as per its resolutions.

