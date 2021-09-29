UrduPoint.com

All Vacant Posts In Federal Service Tribunal To Be Filled Within One And Half Month: Dr Farogh

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:30 PM

All vacant posts in Federal Service Tribunal to be filled within one and half month: Dr Farogh

Minister for Law and Justice Dr Mohammad Farogh Naseem Wednesday informed the National Assembly that all vacant posts in Federal Service Tribunal would be filled within one and half month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Dr Mohammad Farogh Naseem Wednesday informed the National Assembly that all vacant posts in Federal Service Tribunal would be filled within one and half month.

Replying to Calling Attention Notice regarding pendency of large number of civil servant cases in Federal Service Tribunal due to not appointing its members, he said that all the advance procedure had been completed and soon the House would get good news in that regard.

Farogh Naseem said that all the federating unit would get representation in the Federal Service Tribunal.

The minister said that all the administrative work were going smoothly while there were some problems being faced by the judicial work due to non-appointment of members of Federal Service Tribunal.

