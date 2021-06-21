All vaccination centers reopened after receiving 20,000 vaccine doses

The District Health Authorities Monday reopened all COVID-19 vaccination centers after four days closure as 20,000 doses of vaccines have been provided for the people of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The District Health Authorities Monday reopened all COVID-19 vaccination centers after four days closure as 20,000 doses of vaccines have been provided for the people of Hyderabad.

According to the District Health officer, all 20 vaccination centers, after remaining closed for 4 days, were reopened on Monday for vaccination.

As many as 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to the inoculation centers in the district and the vaccination process has been resumed, Dr. Lala Jaffer said.

He said all centers will remain open for vaccination from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and another consignment would soon be received to keep all centers operational in the district.