All Vice Chancellors’ Conference vital for universities: Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Thursday said that the All Vice Chancellors' Conference would prove to be a very important step towards bringing revolutionary change in the eleven public universities and campuses of the province.

According to press release issued here, the governor would chair all vice chancellors conference of public sector universities of Balochistan on Friday at Governor House Quetta.

In the supervision of Balochistan Governor, important decisions would be taken in this conference, a new future roadmap to be prepared for all public sector universities of the province regarding the promotion of financial self-sufficiency, academic excellence and quality education.

With an unwavering commitment and a leadership vision in line with international requirements, a merit-based system and innovative solutions to the challenges faced will be presented in the meeting.

A comprehensive strategy will be formulated to address all financial, administrative and teaching obstacles while ensuring a bright future for all higher educational institutions across the province.

In this regard, a regular monitoring mechanism has also been organized by the Chancellor's Office.

The Governor said that contacts would also be made with Federal and provincial stakeholders to get rid of the financial difficulties faced by our universities.

Moreover, we will find new ways to generate revenue sources at the level of each university while maintaining the important principles of merit and transparency, he said.

The Governor Balochistan urged the Vice Chancellors and other relevant authorities to join us in this essential journey of national change.

We have strong intentions to provide new strong foundations to the entire scenario of higher education in Balochistan and are committed with the entire team to put our universities on the path of real development, he said.