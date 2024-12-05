Open Menu

All Vice Chancellors’ Conference Vital For Universities: Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM

All Vice Chancellors’ Conference vital for universities: Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Thursday said that the All Vice Chancellors' Conference would prove to be a very important step towards bringing revolutionary change in the eleven public universities and campuses of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Thursday said that the All Vice Chancellors' Conference would prove to be a very important step towards bringing revolutionary change in the eleven public universities and campuses of the province.

According to press release issued here, the governor would chair all vice chancellors conference of public sector universities of Balochistan on Friday at Governor House Quetta.

In the supervision of Balochistan Governor, important decisions would be taken in this conference, a new future roadmap to be prepared for all public sector universities of the province regarding the promotion of financial self-sufficiency, academic excellence and quality education.

With an unwavering commitment and a leadership vision in line with international requirements, a merit-based system and innovative solutions to the challenges faced will be presented in the meeting.

A comprehensive strategy will be formulated to address all financial, administrative and teaching obstacles while ensuring a bright future for all higher educational institutions across the province.

In this regard, a regular monitoring mechanism has also been organized by the Chancellor's Office.

The Governor said that contacts would also be made with Federal and provincial stakeholders to get rid of the financial difficulties faced by our universities.

Moreover, we will find new ways to generate revenue sources at the level of each university while maintaining the important principles of merit and transparency, he said.

The Governor Balochistan urged the Vice Chancellors and other relevant authorities to join us in this essential journey of national change.

We have strong intentions to provide new strong foundations to the entire scenario of higher education in Balochistan and are committed with the entire team to put our universities on the path of real development, he said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Governor Education All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring ..

PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring efficient, swift services

1 minute ago
 Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide

Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide

1 minute ago
 CII holds awareness session on gender determinatio ..

CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals

6 minutes ago
 NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in hea ..

NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector

8 minutes ago
 Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under con ..

Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under control: DC

8 minutes ago
 Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss ..

Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landsc ..

8 minutes ago
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce ..

Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city ro ..

8 minutes ago
 National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stag ..

National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th

8 minutes ago
 Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima

Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima

15 minutes ago
 Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Sha ..

Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body

15 minutes ago
 Country on path of development under PML- N leader ..

Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem

15 minutes ago
 Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines

Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan