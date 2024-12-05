- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- All Vice Chancellors’ Conference vital for universities: Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokha ..
All Vice Chancellors’ Conference Vital For Universities: Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Thursday said that the All Vice Chancellors' Conference would prove to be a very important step towards bringing revolutionary change in the eleven public universities and campuses of the province
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Thursday said that the All Vice Chancellors' Conference would prove to be a very important step towards bringing revolutionary change in the eleven public universities and campuses of the province.
According to press release issued here, the governor would chair all vice chancellors conference of public sector universities of Balochistan on Friday at Governor House Quetta.
In the supervision of Balochistan Governor, important decisions would be taken in this conference, a new future roadmap to be prepared for all public sector universities of the province regarding the promotion of financial self-sufficiency, academic excellence and quality education.
With an unwavering commitment and a leadership vision in line with international requirements, a merit-based system and innovative solutions to the challenges faced will be presented in the meeting.
A comprehensive strategy will be formulated to address all financial, administrative and teaching obstacles while ensuring a bright future for all higher educational institutions across the province.
In this regard, a regular monitoring mechanism has also been organized by the Chancellor's Office.
The Governor said that contacts would also be made with Federal and provincial stakeholders to get rid of the financial difficulties faced by our universities.
Moreover, we will find new ways to generate revenue sources at the level of each university while maintaining the important principles of merit and transparency, he said.
The Governor Balochistan urged the Vice Chancellors and other relevant authorities to join us in this essential journey of national change.
We have strong intentions to provide new strong foundations to the entire scenario of higher education in Balochistan and are committed with the entire team to put our universities on the path of real development, he said.
Recent Stories
PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring efficient, swift services
Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide
CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals
NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector
Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under control: DC
Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landsc ..
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city ro ..
National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th
Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima
Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body
Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem
Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide1 minute ago
-
CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals6 minutes ago
-
NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector8 minutes ago
-
Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landscape8 minutes ago
-
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city roads: DG RDA8 minutes ago
-
National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th8 minutes ago
-
Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima15 minutes ago
-
Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body15 minutes ago
-
Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem15 minutes ago
-
Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines15 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi briefs Bilawal about APC in KPK16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic issues, civic problems in Lyari26 minutes ago