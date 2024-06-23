Open Menu

All Victims Of Laptop Burst Incident Die, Death Toll Rises To 9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM

All victims of laptop burst incident die, death toll rises to 9

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The death toll of laptop burst incident has risen to 9 with the expiry of all victims while receiving treatment at Burns Unit of Allied Hospital-I.

According to police, some children were using laptop in a house situated at Satiana Road Mohallah Sharifpura, Batala Colony police precincts, when it reportedly caught fire all of sudden on Wednesday, June 19.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and caused death of two children including 9-year-old Talha, son of Muhammad Ahmad, and his sister Dua Fatima, six-year-old, on-the-spot.

Rescue-1122 brought fire under control and shifted seven other victims of the incident to Burns Unit Allied Hospital-I including Farhat (45), wife of Aslam, her son Makki Raza (24), grandson Rehan Raza (8), granddaughter Eman Fatima (4), Nargas (32) wife of Muhammad Ahmad, her son Muhammad Ibrahim (3) and Rashida (40) wife of Ali Raza.

The doctors tried their best to save their lives but in vain and all the victims succumbed to their burn injuries one after another despite receiving intensive care treatment in the hospital, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Road Wife June All Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

19 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

19 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

19 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

19 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

19 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

19 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

19 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

19 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

20 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan