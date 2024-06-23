All victims of laptop burst incident die, death toll rises to 9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The death toll of laptop burst incident has risen to 9 with the expiry of all victims while receiving treatment at Burns Unit of Allied Hospital-I.

According to police, some children were using laptop in a house situated at Satiana Road Mohallah Sharifpura, Batala Colony police precincts, when it reportedly caught fire all of sudden on Wednesday, June 19.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and caused death of two children including 9-year-old Talha, son of Muhammad Ahmad, and his sister Dua Fatima, six-year-old, on-the-spot.

Rescue-1122 brought fire under control and shifted seven other victims of the incident to Burns Unit Allied Hospital-I including Farhat (45), wife of Aslam, her son Makki Raza (24), grandson Rehan Raza (8), granddaughter Eman Fatima (4), Nargas (32) wife of Muhammad Ahmad, her son Muhammad Ibrahim (3) and Rashida (40) wife of Ali Raza.

The doctors tried their best to save their lives but in vain and all the victims succumbed to their burn injuries one after another despite receiving intensive care treatment in the hospital, he added.