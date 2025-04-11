All Wall Chalking Should Be Immediately Removed From City Roads: Mayor Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday stated that all wall chalking should be immediately removed from city roads, and those responsible for it should be arrested.
He expressed these views during a high-level meeting of the Karachi Beautification Task Force held at the head office of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). The meeting was attended by Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi, DIG Traffic Peer Muhammad Shah, MD Solid Waste Management board, deputy commissioners from various districts, and heads of various municipal organizations.
He also directed that food distribution points set up by charitable organizations under various bridges and flyovers should be shut down.
He emphasized that historical buildings along the main roads will be preserved, noting that there are 16 historic buildings on Abdullah Haroon Road. Uniformly designed street lights will be installed on these roads. A proposal was made to digitize the signage of various institutions on I.I. Chundrigar Road.
Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab also announced that the Conocarpus trees along these roads will be removed and replaced with traditional trees native to Karachi.
Briefings were given on the beautification plans for I.
I. Chundrigar Road, Abdullah Haroon Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Pakistan, and Karsaz Road.
The Mayor Karachi instructed that the outer wall of Society Graveyard should be constructed in an aesthetically pleasing manner to enhance the appeal of the road. He also directed that road patchwork should begin wherever needed without delay. Parking under flyovers on Shaheed-e-Millat Road and other areas will not be allowed, he said.
He emphasized the need to improve parking facilities for wedding halls on Shahrah-e-Faisal and to upgrade the service roads on both sides of the same road. Beautification is also required from Natha Khan Bridge to the airport.
A proposal was presented to develop a parking area in the railway ground along I.I. Chundrigar Road, and discussions will be held with railway authorities in this regard. Hanging cables on I.I. Chundrigar Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, and Abdullah Haroon Road will be removed.
Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab concluded by stating that all members of the Beautification Task Force, with the help of municipal institutions, will oversee cleanliness and beautification projects throughout the city.
