All Water Filtration Plants To Be Made Functional Soon: WASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 05:09 PM

All water filtration plants to be made functional soon: WASA

The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) will make all water filtration plants functional in the city soon, said Director Saqib Raza here on Saturday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) will make all water filtration plants functional in the city soon, said Director Saqib Raza here on Saturday.

In a statement issued here, he said that 25 water filtration plants were installed in various parts of the city to facilitate people with potable water as underground water in most parts of Faisalabad was brackish and unfit for human consumption.

WASA was facing financial constraints and could not conduct maintenance work of the plants due to which some plants became out-of-order. However, now WASA is overcoming lack of funds and it will make all filtration plants functional very soon, he added.

