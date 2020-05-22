UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Wheat Procurement Centers Will Be Open On 29th And 30th Ramzan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 04:54 PM

All wheat procurement centers will be open on 29th and 30th Ramzan

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has said that all wheat procurement centers of the food department will be opened on 29th and 30th of Ramazan

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has said that all wheat procurement centers of the food department will be opened on 29th and 30th of Ramazan.

The deputy commissioner has directed the officers of the department for making sure all the necessary arrangements of wheat procurement in these days.

He has directed the ADCR Arjumans Zia, Assistant Commissioners and officers of food department for conduction visits at wheat procurement centers and ensures the payment amounts to the farmers, addressing the complaints and the process of procurement.

The deputy commissioner has also directed the food, revenue and police teams for loading wheat from the houses of farmers and shifting them at wheat procurement centers according to the lists of issued gunny bags.

He has also directed to continue crackdown against the hoarders and confiscate the stored wheat.

He has further directed for continuing checking at inter district and inter provincial check posts for the prevention of transportation of wheat in Eid days.

Related Topics

Police All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Badminton world tour aims for September restart

2 minutes ago

Arab League Ready to Partake in Mideast Quartet Ta ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Grateful for US Assistance on COVID-19 Resp ..

2 minutes ago

Jumatul Wida observed with great religious reveren ..

2 minutes ago

DC Dir Lower imposes ban on Eid Millan parties

2 minutes ago

KP Govt decides to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with simp ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.