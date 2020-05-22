All wheat procurement centers will be open on 29th and 30th Ramzan

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has said that all wheat procurement centers of the food department will be opened on 29th and 30th of Ramazan

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has said that all wheat procurement centers of the food department will be opened on 29th and 30th of Ramazan.

The deputy commissioner has directed the officers of the department for making sure all the necessary arrangements of wheat procurement in these days.

He has directed the ADCR Arjumans Zia, Assistant Commissioners and officers of food department for conduction visits at wheat procurement centers and ensures the payment amounts to the farmers, addressing the complaints and the process of procurement.

The deputy commissioner has also directed the food, revenue and police teams for loading wheat from the houses of farmers and shifting them at wheat procurement centers according to the lists of issued gunny bags.

He has also directed to continue crackdown against the hoarders and confiscate the stored wheat.

He has further directed for continuing checking at inter district and inter provincial check posts for the prevention of transportation of wheat in Eid days.