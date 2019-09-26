All will see how I respond to who throws glass at me: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said all will see with what I hit him who throws glass at me

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) While talking to media men Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said he was not manhandled.Judge Muhammad Bashir of Accountability Court (AC) took up the case for hearing Thursday.NAB presented Khaqan Abbasi in AC for the fifth time on expiry of his physical remand.NAB requested the court to extend physic cal remand of Khaqan Abbasi.Shahid Khaqan Abbasi " obtain my physical remand as much as you will.

Country has been made a banana republic. How ironical it is that two officers are being threatened on telephone as they have been asked to become approver.

Chief Justice said that political engineering was being made.Judge Muhammad Bashir remarked during the hearing of the case "I will not give remand this time.The court sent Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail to jail on judicial remand.It is pertinent to mention here that NAB kept Shahid Khaqan Abbasi into its custody for 70 days.The media report is making rounds a few days before that a member of NAB investigation team shouted at Khaqan Abbasi during investigation and manhandled him.

However NAB has refuted this report.