UrduPoint.com

All1,000 Pakistanis To Be Rescued From Sundan In 24-48 Hours: FO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM

All1,000 Pakistanis to be rescued from Sundan in 24-48 hours: FO

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Foreign Office on Monday said that all of the nearly 1,000 Pakistanis would be rescued from Sudan in the next 24-48 hours.

Meanwhile, a batch of 93 Pakistani nationals from war-hit Sudan arrived here at Islamabad airport on Monday via PIA flight PK754, said a Foreign Office spokesperson on the official Twitter handle.

So far 636 stranded Pakistanis who were evacuated have arrived home and landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi from Sudan via Jeddah on 5 special PAF flights to date.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Foreign Office Twitter Jeddah Sudan All From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

GPSSA introduces its first transformational projec ..

GPSSA introduces its first transformational project ‘Shourak’

30 minutes ago
 Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before ..

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before tying the knot with Agha Ali

45 minutes ago
 PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for he ..

PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for help of people during current ra ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner for Annual Investment Meeting

2 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 592 for May 2023

3 hours ago
 Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU w ..

Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU with PwC Academy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.