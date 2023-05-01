All1,000 Pakistanis to be rescued from Sundan in 24-48 hours: FO

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Foreign Office on Monday said that all of the nearly 1,000 Pakistanis would be rescued from Sudan in the next 24-48 hours.

Meanwhile, a batch of 93 Pakistani nationals from war-hit Sudan arrived here at Islamabad airport on Monday via PIA flight PK754, said a Foreign Office spokesperson on the official Twitter handle.

So far 636 stranded Pakistanis who were evacuated have arrived home and landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi from Sudan via Jeddah on 5 special PAF flights to date.