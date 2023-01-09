UrduPoint.com

Allah Wala Trust Agrees To Repair All Dysfunctional Filtration Plants In Gilgit

Published January 09, 2023

Allah Wala trust agrees to repair all dysfunctional filtration plants in Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Allah Wala Trust, a renowned trust in Pakistan has agreed to make all dysfunctional filtration plants in Gilgit functional.

The trust has carried out a comprehensive survey of the existing filtration plants.

In this connection, Cheif Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said that agreement to make these filtration plants functional will be signed in a week or so.

Chief Secretary GB said equipment has been procured for the purpose and the Trust is supervising the supply and installation of equipment in these filtration plants.

GB government will provide 2 or 3 persons/staff, who will help to manage the smooth operation of these plants besides ensuring the security of equipment, said CS GB.

He added that organizations from all over Pakistan coming to help us make public service delivery more effective and efficient.

