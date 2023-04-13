Allama I.I Kazi remembered on his 55th death anniversary

Speakers on Thursday paid glowing tributes to the founder of the University of Sindh in Jamshoro Allama Imdad Ali Imam Ali Kazi (I.I. Kazi) and eulogized his unwavering educational services on the 55th death anniversary of the great scholar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Speakers on Thursday paid glowing tributes to the founder of the University of Sindh in Jamshoro Allama Imdad Ali Imam Ali Kazi (I.I. Kazi) and eulogized his unwavering educational services on the 55th death anniversary of the great scholar.

They said that Allama Kazi was the epitome of Bhittai's poetry adding that he left a luxurious life in London and returned home to serve his people and he ensured the construction of Sindh University in Jamshoro.

They expressed these remarks while talking to the media at the mausoleum of founder Vice Chancellor Allama I.I. Kazi and addressing the book-launching ceremony held in the video conference hall of the Faculty of Natural Sciences, University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and others laid floral wreaths at the grave of Allama I.I.

Kazi where the Director of Institute of Languages Dr. Mufti Sahibzad Ali Sikandari also offered collective prayer.

Later, the book of author Madad Ali Sindhi titled "Allama I.I. Kazi: Personality and Life History" was launched at a ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that great services of Allama I.I. Kazi in the field of higher education will always be remembered adding that Allama I.I. Kazi was also a great religious scholar who rendered unparalleled services for the establishment of Sindh University.

He said that Allama I.I. Kazi used to teach people about islam with the help of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's poems and would give weekly lectures on various subjects for the enhancement of knowledge and understanding of the youth.

He said although Allama led a simple life, yet he strongly believed in discipline and punctuality. "The existence of Sindh University and all the academic facilities being provided today are the result of the efforts of our founder Vice Chancellor, who brought higher education to the people of Sindh", Dr Kalhoro said and added that when Sindh University was shifted from Karachi to Hyderabad, it had no building, facility or budget, therefore, Allama I.

I. Kazi had to start from zero and made history for his consistency and hard work.

"Due to his efforts, the government allocated Rs 50,000 as an annual budget for the university in those days", the Vice Chancellor said and added that Allama I.I Kazi was a simple but principled person who never compromised on the progress and growth of the varsity.

Author Madad Ali Sindhi said that Allama I.I. Kazi always urged the students and scholars to ensure discipline and work hard in order to achieve their goals in life. "He was always ready to meet students and scholars and guide them", Madad Ali sindhi said and added that writing a book on Allama I.I. Kazi was aiming at paying him a rich tribute as he contributed to the development of Sindh.

"All those people who served Sindh in one way or another should be paid tribute by writing books on their lives", he said and added that the first Vice Chancellor of Sindh University was A.B. Haleem, but after shifting the university from Karachi to Hyderabad, A.B. Haleem was appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Karachi University, while Allama Kazi was appointed as the head of Sindh University.

The Pro Vice Chancellor Sindh University Larkana Campus Dr. Azhar Ali Shah said that the first department of education was established in Sindh University in 1951, with the aim of producing teachers. He said that after establishment of the education department, first M.Ed., and then B.Ed. was started at Sindh University.

He informed the Department of Education, Allama I.I. Kazi launched the Department of Islamic culture as he believed that the country was established on the basis of Islam, consequently the establishment of the department was indispensable.