Allama I.I Kazi remembered on his 57th anniversary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Researchers, scholars and educational experts gathered at Sindh University to pay tribute to its founder Vice-Chancellor Allama I.I. Kazi, who was termed as a great philosopher, educational expert and follower of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

The event marked the 57th death anniversary of Allama Kazi, highlighting his immense contributions to philosophy, education and Islamic thought.

Scholars said that I.I. Kazi’s philosophical knowledge surpassed that of many contemporaries, and his teachings attracted people from across the subcontinent, with audiences traveling from cities like Delhi and Lahore to hear his lectures. The commemoration took place on the final day of Sindh University’s Founder’s Week, with the Vice-Chancellor and others visiting Allama Kazi’s shrine, laying floral wreaths and praying for his elevated status.

In his address at the seminar, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati reflected on his own experiences at Sindh University, recalling the celebration of Allama Kazi’s anniversary in 1985 when he was a student. He praised Allama Kazi’s mastery in diverse fields, including philosophy, education and science and highlighted his dedication to knowledge.

During the event, plans were announced to hold an international conference on philosophy, led by the Chairperson of the Philosophy Department Amar Sindhu. Moreover, it was decided that Allama Kazi’s bungalow number 57 would be converted into a museum showcasing his personal belongings. Former Federal Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi praised Allama Kazi for his intellectual contributions and his advocacy for women’s rights.

He emphasized Allama Kazi’s instrumental role in securing the land for Sindh University in Jamshoro, gave the concept of a new campus and noted that his vision inspired similar developments at Punjab and Karachi Universities.

Dr. Arfana Mallah shared insights into Allama Kazi’s support for women’s suffrage, calling him a devout man who championed gender equality. The seminar also featured presentations by Muhammad Khan Sangi, Professor Amar Sindhu and Dr. Sher Mehrani on Allama Kazi’s legacy.

The seminar was attended by numerous professors, researchers, scholars, teachers and students including Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi and others.