Allama Iqbal a true role model for youth

Like the rest of the educational institutions across Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Mirpur campus of Allama Iqbal Open University celebrated 146th birth anniversary of the poet of the east Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 09 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Nov, 2023) Like the rest of the educational institutions across Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Mirpur campus of Allama Iqbal Open University celebrated 146th birth anniversary of the poet of the east Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

Addressing a ceremony hosted by the varsity on Thursday to pay rich tributes to Allama Iqbal for visioning the idea of the emergence of a separate homeland of the suppressed muslims of the subcontinent Regional Director of the local campus of AIOU Sheikh Faisal Shehzad said since the dawn of civilization to the present world of touch and go, history has seen Allama Iqbal like extraordinary, who entirely changed the course of life of the masses through their high intellect and pen.

Iqbal, he remarked, was a true role model for youth in shaping a prosperous Pakistan. He said the renowned poet of the East, sparked the youth of the subcontinent with his powerful poetic version, stirred their will for re-emergence to the lost magnificent glory of thousands of years and acquainted them with that very idealism from which arises the incredible reality of Pakistan.

He said, Iqbal channelized the potential and energies of youth by inculcating them that knowledge without power does bring moral elevation but cannot give a lasting culture.

Power without knowledge tends to be destructive. Therefore, both must combine to make a great nation.

Prof. Qazi Zubair, a Kashmiri historian and ex Director AJK Accountability Bureau said Allama Iqbal was a real advocate of the divine and eternal message of islam, and desired to see a model with no discrimination in name of cast, creed and religion. He aimed at human welfare and declared mentioned values as basis for the unity of Islamic world and his iconic writings in urdu and Persian have attained global acclaim.

He said Iqbal’s greatness can be judged by the fact that he reshaped the destiny of the Muslims of subcontinent through his inspiring writings and poetry.

In his closing words, Brigadier Younus said, we must follow Iqbal’s vision and philosophy as well as retrospect about how much it had acted on his teachings.

Literary class including poets and scholars, faculty members, administrative Staff and the varsity’s students attended the ceremony in large number.