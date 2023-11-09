Open Menu

Allama Iqbal Always Worked For Unity, Solidarity Of Muslims All Over World: Governor

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Allama Iqbal always worked for unity, solidarity of Muslims all over world: Governor

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that no national movement can succeed without intellectual guidance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that no national movement can succeed without intellectual guidance. Achieving the set goal can be made possible only by sharing intellectual guidance and practical struggle.

In his message on the occasion of Allama Iqbal's birthday, the governor said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal expressed through his passionate poetry and religious thoughts throughout his life for the upliftment of islam, and the betterment of Muslims.

Allama Iqbal always worked with great passion for the unity, solidarity and restoration for the greatness of Muslims all over the world, he added.

The governor said that Allama Iqbal thought-provoking poetry not only woke up the Muslims of the subcontinent but also had an impact on the Muslims living in other countries.

He said that the fact is that his message for the unity of the Muslim Ummah still provides guidance and invitation.

“On that occasion, we should reiterate that we not only understand their message but also follow it,” he added.

Kakar said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal breathed a new spirit into the people of the Indian subcontinent through his thought-provoking poetry, which helped to gradually restore the glory.

Related Topics

India Balochistan World Governor Allama Muhammad Iqbal Muslim All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

November 9 'Black Day' for Junagarh

November 9 'Black Day' for Junagarh

5 minutes ago
 Zhob-Dhanasar section of N- 50 reopens for traffic ..

Zhob-Dhanasar section of N- 50 reopens for traffic after landslides cleared

5 minutes ago
 Dosti Peshawar Women Literature Festival concludes

Dosti Peshawar Women Literature Festival concludes

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives in accid ..

24 minutes ago
 US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transp ..

US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transplant

22 minutes ago
 Finance minister sees DFIs as potential growth dri ..

Finance minister sees DFIs as potential growth drivers

22 minutes ago
Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

22 minutes ago
 Workshop on improving agricultural productivity co ..

Workshop on improving agricultural productivity concludes

22 minutes ago
 Workshop held for orientation of media regarding n ..

Workshop held for orientation of media regarding newer tobacco, nicotine product ..

22 minutes ago
 FIA arrests four outlaws for harassing, blackmaili ..

FIA arrests four outlaws for harassing, blackmailing girl

14 minutes ago
 Italy sends hospital ship to aid Palestinians

Italy sends hospital ship to aid Palestinians

14 minutes ago
 New Zealand on brink of World Cup semi-finals

New Zealand on brink of World Cup semi-finals

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan