Allama Iqbal Birthday celebrations concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :A five-day Allama Iqbal birthday celebrations concluded here at Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Sunday.

Federal Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik was the chief guest at the closing ceremony which was also attended by Qasim Naseem, Mahboob Zafar, Syed Salim Hussain Gardezi, Dr. Asif Riaz Qadeer and Chairman PAL Prof. Dr. Inamul Haq Javeid.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik said that the main aim of the event was to pay tribute to the National Poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and convey his message to everyone.

He said that Allama Iqbal was the greatest poet and philosopher in the history of the sub-continent.

"The thoughts of Iqbal were an inspiration for those spearheading the Pakistan Movement. This was the result of his poetry that finally we achieved independence," he said.

He said that the philosophy of Allama Iqbal could lead us to progress and prosperity, adding that his philosophy influenced the Muslim Ummah.

The renowned writers of Pakistani languages of Islamabad/ Rawalpindi and adjacent areas participated in the celebrations.

Chairman PAL, Dr Inam ul Haq Javeid thanked the poets, scholars and various literary organization for participating in the five day Allama Iqbal celebrations.

Other speakers also spoke on the occasion and paid glowing tribute to the literary services of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.