Allama Iqbal Day Celebrated In SZABIST
Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 09:13 PM
Allama Iqbal Day was celebrated by Defender of Pakistan Organization in collaboration with Szabaist College Larkana on Monday
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Allama Iqbal Day was celebrated by Defender of Pakistan Organization in collaboration with Szabaist College Larkana on Monday.
Addressing on the occasion, Principal Szabaist College Faheem Solangi said that Allama Iqbal awoke the Muslims of the Sub-continent through his universal poetry and political acumen by presenting idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930.
He said Allama Iqbal’s address at Allahabad gave a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the Sub-Continent.
DSP Zahid Hussain Tunio while paying tribute to the Pak forces for their valuable services on the UN mission abroad and appreciating their efforts said we should be proud of our Armed forces for defending the country.
Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, chairman of Defender of Pakistan Organization, called for unity and appreciated the sacrifices made by Pakistan's armed forces. He emphasized the importance of recognizing the capabilities of the Pakistani forces and the role they play in protecting the nation
Mian Maid Azhar Abbasi. Zubair Sheikh. Rashid Main Chief Organizer education Wing, Rajendra Kumar of Minority Wing Sindh, Ramesh Kumar, Waseem Mungrio of Youth Wing and other officials including Makhdoom Sanaullah Qureshi Sajjada Nashin Dargah Abad Bhutto attended the event.
