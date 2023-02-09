UrduPoint.com

Allama Iqbal Express Splits Into Two Parts Near Kotri; Railway Traffic Suspended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 01:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Allama Iqbal Express, a passenger train heading towards Karachi from Sialkot, narrowly escaped a major accident near Kotri railway station and the train split into two parts here on Thursday morning.

As soon as the information was received, railway officials, police, and rescue personnel reached the spot, however, no casualties were reported.

As a result of the accident, the railway traffic between Karachi and Hyderabad was suspended and the trains were stopped at the Hyderabad station while relief efforts have been started to clear the railway track.

According to railway officials, the accident occurred due to speeding when the train was switching from one track to another.

