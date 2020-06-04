Allama Iqbal Express two coaches burnt

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Two coaches of Allama Iqbal Express train were completely burnt in a fire, which erupted suddenly when the train was at the washing line near Wazirabad Junction Wednesday night.

According to senior officials of Pakistan Railways (PR), a fire erupted in the train mysteriously when Allama Iqbal Express Train reached the washing line of Wazirabad Junction from Sialkot, upon its arrival from Karachi.

The officials said that the coaches were separated from the train instantly. The firefighters of Rescue-1122 extinguished the fire after several hours. They said that some PR staff and passengers were also present in the train, but they all remained safe.

Officials said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire.