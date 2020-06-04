UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Express Two Coaches Burnt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:25 PM

Allama Iqbal Express two coaches burnt

Two coaches of Allama Iqbal Express train were completely burnt in a fire, which erupted suddenly when the train was at the washing line near Wazirabad Junction Wednesday night

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Two coaches of Allama Iqbal Express train were completely burnt in a fire, which erupted suddenly when the train was at the washing line near Wazirabad Junction Wednesday night.

According to senior officials of Pakistan Railways (PR), a fire erupted in the train mysteriously when Allama Iqbal Express Train reached the washing line of Wazirabad Junction from Sialkot, upon its arrival from Karachi.

The officials said that the coaches were separated from the train instantly. The firefighters of Rescue-1122 extinguished the fire after several hours. They said that some PR staff and passengers were also present in the train, but they all remained safe.

Officials said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Fire Sialkot Wazirabad All From

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume scheduled flights from Karachi, ..

18 minutes ago

AJK President demands UNSC session, appointment of ..

21 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

28 minutes ago

Steps afoot to control locust attack in Balochista ..

5 minutes ago

District administration committed to extend relief ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh University aiming at students' free access t ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.