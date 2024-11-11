Open Menu

Allama Iqbal Gave Political Awakening To Muslims: Musvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) In connection with Iqbal Day, the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur Regional Campus organised a rthday ceremony to pay tribute to Dr Allama Iqbal on Monday.

Regional Director AIOU Sukkur, Sayed Atta Hussain Musvi said that it was the day to pay homage to the great philosopher-poet, Allama Iqbal, whose writings instilled a love for an independent homeland among the Muslims of the subcontinent. Through his poetry, he said that Allama Iqbal gave a political awakening to the Muslims of the region and awakened them from the slumber of ignorance.

He said that the entire nation observed Allama Iqbal’s birth anniversary with great devotion and respect. "His thoughts inspired the youth to pursue knowledge, innovation, and social and individual development.

He ignited the passion and enthusiasm in the youth to progress", he added.

Musvi said that Allama Iqbal’s philosophy continues to guide people of all races and backgrounds, and by following his teachings, we can overcome the challenges facing our country. "We must renew our commitment to work hard and unite to shape the country according to Allama Iqbal’s vision and ideas", he added.

Earlier, the events started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. The students presented Naat Rasool Maqbool (peace be upon him) selected from the words of Allama Iqbal.

The event was concluded with Allama Iqbal’s heartfelt prayer.

