Allama Iqbal Gave Political Awakening To Muslims: Musvi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) In connection with Iqbal Day, the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur Regional Campus organised a rthday ceremony to pay tribute to Dr Allama Iqbal on Monday.
Regional Director AIOU Sukkur, Sayed Atta Hussain Musvi said that it was the day to pay homage to the great philosopher-poet, Allama Iqbal, whose writings instilled a love for an independent homeland among the Muslims of the subcontinent. Through his poetry, he said that Allama Iqbal gave a political awakening to the Muslims of the region and awakened them from the slumber of ignorance.
He said that the entire nation observed Allama Iqbal’s birth anniversary with great devotion and respect. "His thoughts inspired the youth to pursue knowledge, innovation, and social and individual development.
He ignited the passion and enthusiasm in the youth to progress", he added.
Musvi said that Allama Iqbal’s philosophy continues to guide people of all races and backgrounds, and by following his teachings, we can overcome the challenges facing our country. "We must renew our commitment to work hard and unite to shape the country according to Allama Iqbal’s vision and ideas", he added.
Earlier, the events started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. The students presented Naat Rasool Maqbool (peace be upon him) selected from the words of Allama Iqbal.
The event was concluded with Allama Iqbal’s heartfelt prayer.
Recent Stories
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty remembers Allama Iqbal3 minutes ago
-
Salik calls health, safety of workers prime responsibility3 minutes ago
-
Nationwide campaign “Milkar” addresses mental health issues in Pakistan: Kamyla3 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot to prevent dengue23 minutes ago
-
Environmental changes affecting life badly:ADC23 minutes ago
-
Swearing-in ceremony of elected general councilors held23 minutes ago
-
Police seize 78Kg of Hashish, arrest two drug peddlers33 minutes ago
-
Nishtar hospitals to have shuttle bus service43 minutes ago
-
Distt admin committed to implement “Suthra Punjab” Programme effectively: DC43 minutes ago
-
All available resources being utilized to cope with smog: DC53 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four drug peddlers, recover mainpuri53 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 tackles over 160 emergencies last week1 hour ago