UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Had Great Affection With Germany: Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:58 PM

Allama Iqbal had great affection with Germany: Envoy

German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck on Monday said Pakistan's national poet Allama Muhammmad Iqbal had a great affection with Germany and its culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck on Monday said Pakistan's national poet Allama Muhammmad Iqbal had a great affection with Germany and its culture.

Paying homage to Allama Iqbal on his 143rd birth anniversary, the ambassador said Iqbal had a life long affection with the German writers, poets and culture, as among his wonderful books and writings "Eastern and Western Dewaan" was considered to be his master piece by the Germans.

"In this master piece writing, Iqbal had actually described in the most beautiful manner the inspirations and mutual enrichments between the Western and Eastern Culture," he said while talking to APP.

Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck said Allama Iqbal had studied in Germany and keeping in view his strong affection with Germany and its culture, a road (Iqbal-Ufer) had been named after him in the country.

Acknowledging his services that he had rendered in the fields of literature and philosophy, he said, "Muhammad Iqbal roughly around century later responded to the German poetry and its poets with his master piece writing-the 'Message of East'."The envoy said,"There was a kind of ongoing dialogue between these two important thoughts of poets. I am very grateful for their inspiration in my life and a wonderful opportunity to see, how different-cultures have different-approaches for solution of societal problems."The best way to pay tributes to Allama Iqbal was to understand his message and imbibe his teachings, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century German Road Germany Best

Recent Stories

EU Ready to Take Fresh Start in Trade Relations Wi ..

2 minutes ago

Kosovo ex-president Thaci appears at war crimes co ..

3 minutes ago

Almost 700 Criminals Arrested for Wildlife Crimes ..

3 minutes ago

Six family members sustain critical injuries in ro ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-president Morales makes Bolivia return from exi ..

7 minutes ago

Biegun Says US Wishes to Find Way Forward, Explore ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.