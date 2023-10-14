Allama Iqbal has prominent place among world’s noted thinkers: experts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Experts said that Allama Iqbal was a dominant figure in the twentieth century and influenced millions of people around the world.

In an introductory talk on books held at the PU library, they said that Allama Iqbal had a prominent position among the most towering thinkers of the world. The talk was organised on two books including ‘Baqiyaat-e-Iqbal’ compiled by Dr. Syed Taqi Aabdi and ‘Political Philosophy of Kautilya: The Arthashastra and after’ by Rajvir Sharma.

Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Director Institute of urdu Language and Literature Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Centre for South Asian Studies Assistant Professor Dr Mariam Kamal, Dr Taqi Aabdi, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

The Urdu book was a collection of literary residue of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the talk on the book was presented by Dr Muhammad Kamran. He shared the biographical sketch of the renowned poet, his style and the themes of his poetry. Dr Taqi Aabdi shed light on the work of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He recited some poems from the book which show that the literary residue of Allama Muhammad Iqbal is equally beautiful and mesmerizing.

Dr Mariam Kamal presented the talk on the political thought of ‘Kautilya’.

She explained the change of political ideologies in the subcontinent before the colonial era as narrated by the author of the book. At the conclusion, Dr Haroon Usmani thanked the speakers for their magnificent talks and the audience for their lively participation.

Dr Kamran told APP that no philosophical and literary history would be complete without attention to the major role played by Muhammad Iqbal in the well-being of people. "During his lifetime he demonstrated unprecedented consciousness for the safe future of mankind," he maintained.

Dr Usmani said that most of major thinkers have acknowledged Iqbal’s contribution and influence.

He added that Iqbal’s Urdu and Persian poetry are a source of inspiration for millions. Thousands of books and articles in many languages are written about him, he said, adding that it was not an exaggeration to say that he had acquired a prominent position among noted thinkers around the world.