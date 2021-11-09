UrduPoint.com

Allama Iqbal Inculcated Spirit Of Freedom Among Muslims: Mahmood Khan

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:57 PM

Allama Iqbal inculcated spirit of freedom among Muslims: Mahmood Khan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that our national poet, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a great leader of the subcontinent who inculcated the spirit of freedom among hundreds of thousands of Muslims during the colonial era

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that our national poet, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a great leader of the subcontinent who inculcated the spirit of freedom among hundreds of thousands of Muslims during the colonial era.

The Chief Minister in his message on the 144th birthday of the great philosopher and Poet of the East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, said that he awakened the Muslims of the subcontinent from ignorance through his enlightened poetry and leadership qualities and infused the spirit of a separate nation among them.

He said the views and message of Dr Allama Iqbal proved a ray of hope for the Muslims and guided them in the right direction to rectify their ways.

He was not only the leader of the Muslims of subcontinent but for the whole Muslim Ummah.

Through his writings and poetry, Dr Muhammad Allama Iqbal discouraged the trend of dominance of caste and creed and taught the lesson of unity and brotherhood among the Muslims, the Chief Minister said and added in today's era too we needed to follow the motto of Dr Iqbal to face the contemporary challenges.

To make our country a true Islamic welfare state, it was need of the hour that we follow the messages of Allama Iqbal in its true sense, the CM said adding the incumbent government was endeavouring to make Pakistan a great Islamic welfare state as envisioned by Dr Allama Iqbal.

